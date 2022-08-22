John Lithgow to Direct Douglas McGrath in New Solo Show Everything's Fine

Tony Award winner John Lithgow will direct Douglas McGrath in the world premiere of his autobiographical solo play Everything's Fine, which is set to begin previews at the DR2 Theatre on September 20 ahead of an official opening night on October 13.

McGrath wrote the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical as well as the screenplay to Bullets Over Broadway. This solo performance marks his first appearance on a New York stage in over 25 years.

According to press material, "Everything's Fine recounts McGrath's life as a 14-year-old in Midland, Texas – the town most famous for the disappearance below ground, and the recovery above ground, of 'Baby Jessica.' McGrath shares remembrances of the courtship of his one-eyed father and his mother, who worked at Harper's Bazaar for Diana Vreeland and became pals with Andy Warhol, and most intriguingly, an eighth-grade teacher who would change his life in the most unexpected way."

Lithgow, who last appeared on Broadway as Bill in Hillary and Clinton, will direct a creative team that includes set designer John Lee Beatty, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Caitlin Smith Rapoport, and sound designer Emma Wilk. The production stage manager is Amy Rauchwerger.