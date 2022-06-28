Jim Parsons to Star in Off-Broadway Revival of A Man of No Importance

Emmy winner Jim Parsons will star in Classic Stage Company's upcoming revival of the musical A Man of No Importance, directed by John Doyle and running October 11-December 4.

Based on the 1994 film written by Barry Devlin, and featuring a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and a book by Terrence McNally, A Man of No Importance will be led by Parsons as Alfie Byrne. Further casting is still to be announced.

A Man of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theatre group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Parsons). Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name."

The musical debuted in 2002 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center, with a cast led by Roger Rees as Alfie. The production won the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway musical and led to a cast recording that was released that year. The Classic Stage Company production, which will be Doyle's final show as artistic director, is its first proper New York revival.