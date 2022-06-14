Jessica Vosk and Elizabeth Ward Land to Join The Bedwetter for One Week

Jessica Vosk and Elizabeth Ward Land will join the cast of Sarah Silverman's The Bedwetter at the Atlantic Theater Company for a weeklong run, July 5-10.

Vosk will take on the role of Beth Ann, with Land, currently an understudy in the production, assuming the role of Nana. Caissie Levy and Bebe Newirth will play their final performances on July 3, which was the original end date for the musical. The show will now close on July 10.

The Bedwetter has a book by Silverman and Joshua Harmon and a score by Silverman and Adam Schlesinger. Anne Kauffman directs, Byron Easley choreographs, and David Yazbek serves as creative consultant.

The final week of the Bedwetter run will also feature Ashley Blanchet, Rick Crom, Charlotte Elizabeth Curtis, Zoe Glick, Darren Goldstein, Charlotte MacLeod, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Margot Weintraub, and Emily Zimmerman.