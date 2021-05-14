Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle Will Reopen Little Shop of Horrors

Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle will star in Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's Little Shop of Horrors when it resumes performances at the Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 21.

Blanchard and Borle will return to the roles of Audrey and Dr. Orin Scrivello, which they originated when this revival opened in October 2019. Jordan, who was set to join the cast as Seymour as theaters shut down, will now get to take on the role. They will be joined by Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, and Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, and Chelsea Turbin.

The production is directed by Michael Mayer, alongside choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz, puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, puppets by Monkey Boys Productions, and music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke.

With this run, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's beloved musical will return to its roots, having premiered off-Broadway in 1982 before being revived on Broadway in 2003 and at New York City Center in 2015. The intimate production offers "an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite."

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the Governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.