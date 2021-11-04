Jason Bowen Joins Audible Theater's New Production of Long Day's Journey into Night

Jason Bowen will play the role of Jamie Tyrone in Audible Theater's new production of Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey Into Night, set to begin performances at the Minetta Lane Theatre on January 11, 2022, ahead of an official opening on January 23. The production is slated to run through February 20.

Bowen will join the previously announced Bill Camp as James Tyrone, Elizabeth Marvel as Mary Tyrone, and Ato Blankson-Wood as Edmund Tyrone. Tony nominee Robert O'Hara (Slave Play) directs.

Inspired by the events of 2020, this new staging finds the Tyrone family living together again under lockdown. As the pressure builds, each family member retreats to their own destructive vices.

The creative team includes Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (scenic and costume design), Alex Jainchill (lighting design), Palmer Hefferan (sound design), and Yee Eun Nam (projection design).

This stage production will be recorded and globally distributed by Audible.