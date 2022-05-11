Jade Anouka to Star in World Premiere of Her New Play Heart Off-Broadway

Jade Anouka, currently starring in the West End production of Mike Bartlett's Cock, will star in the world premiere of her play Heart, presented via Audible at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Heart will run June 9-August 14, with opening night on July 17. The piece will be released as an Audible Original audio play on June 2. It is directed by Ola Ince of the Royal Court Theatre and produced in association with Kate Pakenham Productions.

In Heart, a woman finds herself married and divorced at the age of 28, and is forced to confront her insecurities and self-imposed boundaries in order to put her life back together. In the process, she discovers love with the last person she expected.

The production features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Jen Schriever, and sound design by Fitz Patton. Brian Bogin is the production stage manager. Technical supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates with general management by Baseline Theatrical's Andy Jones and Jonathan Whitton.