Jackie Sibblies Drury, Lydia R. Diamond Plays Are Among Our Critics' Weekly Faves

With so much great theater in New York City, you might need a little help deciding what to see this week. We've got you covered!

Here you'll find a list of standout shows that our TheaterMania critics consider especially worth your time. They're all top productions that you definitely won't want to miss.

Click on the title of a show to learn more and purchase tickets.

Fairview

Heather Alicia Simms and Roslyn Ruff star in Fairview at Theatre for a New Audience's Polonsky Shakespeare Center.

(© Henry Grossman)

"[Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning] play, along with its original cast, is playing a return engagement at Theatre for a New Audience's Polonsky Shakespeare Center, where considerably more people can see why this extraordinary, form-shattering, hilarious new work is truly the best play of the year." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

The Secret Life of Bees

LaChanze and Elizabeth Teeter star in The Secret Life of Bees.

(© Ahron R. Foster)

"The Secret Life of Bees [features] a meaty book that draws sympathetic characters, songs that allow for plenty of soul-baring, and sparse staging that steps out of the way of the musical's talented cast." Read Hayley Levitt's full review here.

Square Go

Gavin Jon Wright and Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones) star in Square Go.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"Square Go is an unassumingly brilliant look at the impossible expectations we place on boys, and the role model gap that is being filled by all sorts of negative forces." Read Zachary Stewart's full review here.

Toni Stone

April Matthis stars in Toni Stone.

(© Joan Marcus)

"More than just providing illuminating theater and timely social commentary, Toni Stone gives long overdue credit to a woman who had to fight as hard as or harder than any man in her sport just to play the game she loved — and make a living at." Read Pete Hempstead's full review here.

Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom

Aedín Moloney stars in Yes! Reflections of Molly Bloom.

(© Carol Rosegg)

"Aside from being a magnificent way to celebrate Bloomsday this year, Yes! also serves as an affirmation of female strength, liberation, and self-determination that we need to hear in our own times as well." Ready Pete Hempstead's full review here.

