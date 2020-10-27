Irish Rep Debuts Virtual Production of O'Neill's A Touch of the Poet Beginning Tonight

Off-Broadway's Irish Repertory Theatre will debut its virtual production of Eugene O'Neill's A Touch of the Poet tonight, Tuesday, October 27, at 7pm ET.

Originally set to be staged in March, but canceled due to the pandemic shutdown, director Ciarán O'Reilly has reassembled his cast and creative team to reimagine the drama for digital presentation, with full sets and costumes, over Zoom. Performances will take place on Wednesday, October 28 and 3pm and 8pm, Thursday, October 29 at 7pm, Friday, October 30 at 8pm, Saturday, October 31 at 3pm and 8pm, and Sunday, November 1 at 3pm.

The company is led by Robert Cuccioli as Con Melody, alongside Belle Aykroyd, Ciaran Byrne, Kate Forbes, Mary McCann, Andy Murray, David O'Hara, Tim Ruddy, David Sitler, and John C. Vennema. It has scenic design by Charlie Corcoran, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, sound design by M. Florian Staab, original music by Ryan Rumery, hair and wig design by Robert Charles Vallance, and make-up design by Joe DuLude II. April Ann Kline serves as Production Manager, with video editing by Sarah Nichols and Staab.

Reservations are free to the public, with a suggested donation of $25 for those who can afford to give. To view a performance, audience members must register for one of the performance dates. A link will be sent to all registrants two hours before the performance begins. Click here for more information and to register for tickets.