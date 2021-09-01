In-Person Theater Season Announced by Irish Rep

The Irish Repertory Theater has announced its fall season.

The return to live performance kicks off on the mainstage with Maeve Higgins and John Keating in Kevin Barry's Autumn Royal, running October 8-November 21 under the direction of Ciarán O'Reilly. At the same time in the studio theater, Eimear McBride's A Girl is a Half-Formed Thing, directed by Nicola Murphy and adapted by Annie Ryan, will be presented November 10-December 12. For the holiday season, Charlotte Moore will adapt and direct Dion Boucicault's The Streets of New York, presented December 4-January 30.

In addition, a one-night only reading of Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband, adapted by Ian Holcomb, will be presented on September 23, with an audio play version of Thomas F. Flynn's Bikeman, directed by Joseph Discher and featuring Robert Cuccioli, Stephen Eng, April Ortiz, and Richard Topol, available September 11-18.

Further information about each show will be announced in the coming weeks.