Legendary Impressionist Rich Little to Play Richard Nixon in New Alternative History Play

Legendary impressionist Rich Little will make his New York theatrical debut as President Richard M. Nixon in the new off-Broadway play Trial on the Potomac: The Impeachment of Richard Nixon.

Inspired by Geoff Shepard's book The Real Watergate Scandal, the alternative history play is written by George Bugatti and imagines what would have happened if Richard Nixon had not resigned following the Watergate scandal, and instead stood trial for impeachment.

Little is a master impressionist known for his skewering of political figures and presidents ranging from Kennedy to Biden. He will be joined in the company by Kelsey Lea Jones as Diane Sawyer, RIchard Wingert as Ted Kennedy, John Mamaine as G. Gordon Liddy, Nick Mauldin as Geoff Shepard, Paul Caliendo as Justice Warren Burger, Victor Colicchio as Judge John Sirica, James Gavin as Leon Jaworski, Tom Gregory as Peter Rodino, Matthew Hammond as John Dean, Chris Lazzaro as Phil Lacovara, Chris Rojas as James Flug, Troy Sill as James St. CLair, and Lou Vitulli as H.R. Haldeman.

The play runs August 4-September 4 at the Theatre at St. Clement's.