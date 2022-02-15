Heartland Announces Cast and Creative Team

59E59 Theaters has announced the full cast and creative team for Heartland, a new play written by Gabriel Jason Dean in collaboration with Geva Theatre Center. Directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh, Heartland is set to run March 15-April 10 with an official opening on March 26.

Press materials describe the play as follows: "Heartland is a deeply personal play following Dr. Harold Banks, who is a retired professor of Comparative Literature and Afghan Studies, waiting for his adopted daughter to return from teaching in Afghanistan, her native country. When Nazrullah, an Afghan refugee, suddenly arrives on his Nebraska doorstep armed only with his daughter's copies of The Diary of Anne Frank and The Old Man and the Sea — the two men become unlikely roommates. Set in both Maidan Shar, Afghanistan and Omaha, Nebraska, Heartland is the story of a father, his determined daughter, and a journey towards mercy."

The cast of Heartland will include Owais Ahmed (Guards at the Taj), Mark Cuddy (Waiting for Godot), and Mari Vial-Golden (LOVE).

The creative team features scenic design by Meredith Reis, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Seth Reiser, music and sound design by Pornchanok Kanchanabanca, and dramaturgy by Jenni Werner.