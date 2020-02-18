Harry Townsend's Last Stand Celebrates 100 Performances

Recently, Harry Townsend's Last Stand celebrated 100 performances off-Broadway at New York City Center's Stage II. See photos of stars Len Cariou and Craig Bierko celebrating below.

Len Cariou and Craig Bierko star in Harry Townsend's Last Stand.

(© Samantha Buck)

Described as "a story of complex family dynamics, passion, humor and the shorthand of communication that we have with our loved ones," Harry Townsend's Last Stand centers around 85-year-old Harry Townsend, a widower, living alone in the Lakeside home he built in Vermont. While he still possesses a sharp mind and a dry wit, he is getting up there in age. Beside his daughter, Sarah, the one happiness in his life is his son, Alan, who is finally coming home after an 18-month absence. Yet Alan's return is accompanied by an agenda that puts the aging father and his concerned son at odds.

Craig Bierko kisses Len Cariou after the 100th performance of Harry Townsend's Last Stand.

(© Samantha Buck)

The play is written by George Eastman (The Snow Job) and directed by Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss, and What I Wore). It is set to run through April 5.