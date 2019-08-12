TheaterMania Logo
Home link
Theater News

Hannah Gadsby's Douglas Extends New York Run for Third and Final Time

The new solo show plays the Daryl Roth Theatre.

Hannah Gadsby's Douglas has announced an extension at the Daryl Roth Theater.
(© Alan Moyle)

Hannah Gadsby's solo show, Douglas, has announced a third and final extension, adding an additional week of performances. It will now run through September 14 at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

Douglas is described as follows: "Hannah Gadsby took the comedy world and Netflix by storm with her multi-award winning sensation Nanette. Now she returns to New York City, where Nanette played a critically acclaimed, sold-out run in 2018, with an all new show, Douglas. And while Nanette was a random barista, Douglas is a very specific dog, and the only thing they have in common is they've inspired Hannah to put pen to paper and turn out a show you couldn't possibly expect."

This off-Broadway run is the culmination of a US tour that began on April 29 in San Francisco after having had its world premiere in Melbourne, Australia, on March 27. A taped version is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2020.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...