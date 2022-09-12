Further Casting Set for NYC Return of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Further casting is set for the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene's seven-week return engagement of its award-winning Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, directed by Joel Grey and starring Steven Skybell as Tevye. Fiddler will run November 13-January 1, 2023, at New World Stages, presented in Yiddish with English and Russian supertitles.

Joining Skybell, who originated the role of Tevye in this production, are fellow returning cast members Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl, Ben Liebert as Motl, Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl, Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave, Bruce Sabath as Leyzer-Volf, Drew Seigla as Pertshk, Raquel Nobile as Shprintse, Kirk Geritano as Avrom, Adam B. Shapiro as Der Rov, Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Der Fidler, Mikhl Yashinsky as Nokhum/Mordkhe, Bobby Underwood as Der Gradavoy, James Monroe Števko as Mendl, Nick Raymor as Yosi, Kayleen Seidl in the ensemble, and Jonathan Qugley as Chaim, Jodi Snyder as Beylke/Frume-Sore, and ensemble members John Giesige, Abby Goldfarb, and Ron Tal.

Complete casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

The musical is written by Joseph Stein (book), Jerry Bock (music), and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics), with Yiddish translation by Shraga Friedman. Choreography is by Jerome Robbins, with musical staging and new choreography by Staś Kmieć. It is based on the stories of Sholem Aleichem.

Grey's acclaimed production debuted at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, where it ran in 2018, before transferring to Stage 42 in 2019. It received Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, with Skybell earning the Lucille Lortel Award for his performance.

In TheaterMania's review of the 2018 run, we called it a "transcendent new production of the classic musical brings us closer to Tevye, Golde, and the good, pious citizens of Anatevka than we've ever been before." Read the complete review here.