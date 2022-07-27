Christina Sajous to Direct Rare Revival of Adam Guettel and Tina Landau's Floyd Collins

Christina Sajous will direct a rare revival of Adam Guettel and Tina Landau's musical Floyd Collins, running November 11-December 18 at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Out of the Box Theatrics presents the off-Broadway production.

Floyd Collins features music and lyrics by Guettel and a book by Landau. Regarded as a modern classic, it received its New York premiere in 1996 at Playwrights Horizons, with Guettel earning an Obie for his score and the production receiving the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical.

The musical tells the story of the explorer Floyd Collins, whose death became a media sensation in the early 20th century after he got trapped 200 feet underground in a Kentucky cave.

The creative team for Floyd Collins will include Billy Bustamante as associate director and choreographer, Adam Rothenberg as music director, Ant Ma as scenic designer, Brynne Oster-Bainnson as costume designer, Christopher Wong as lighting designer and Germán Martínez as sound designer. Tyler Danhaus is stage manager. Egypt Dixon is assistant stage manager.