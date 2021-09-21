First Look Photos: Jeremy Jordan as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's Little Shop of Horrors resumes performances at the Westside Theatre tonight, the 21st day of the month of September, and photos of stars Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle have been released.

Jeremy Jordan and Audrey II

(© Emilio Madrid)

Blanchard and Borle return to the roles of Audrey and Dr. Orin Scrivello, which they originated when this revival opened in October 2019. Jordan, who was set to join the cast as Seymour as theaters shut down, now gets to take on the role. They are joined by Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Aaron Arnell Harrington as the Voice of Audrey II, Salome Smith as Ronnette, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Aveena Sawyer as Crystal, and Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, and Chelsea Turbin.

Jeremy Jordan, Tammy Blanchard, Tom Alan Robbins, and Christian Borle

(© Emilio Madrid)

The production is directed by Michael Mayer, alongside choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz, puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, puppets by Monkey Boys Productions, and music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke.

Tammy Blanchard and Jeremy Jordan

(© Emilio Madrid)

With this run, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's beloved musical will return to its roots, having premiered off-Broadway in 1982 before being revived on Broadway in 2003 and at New York City Center in 2015. The intimate production offers "an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite."