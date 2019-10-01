First Look at Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang's Soft Power

Soft Power, a new musical-within-a-play featuring a book and lyrics by Tony winner David Henry Hwang and music and additional lyrics by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori, is now in performances at the Public Theater. Take a look at brand-new production photos below.

Francis Jue and the company of Soft Power at the Public Theater.

(© Joan Marcus)

Soft Power is an exploration of America's current place in the world, told through an East-West musical from China's point of view, in which a theater producer from Shanghai forges a powerful bond with Hillary Clinton. The show is a fever dream of modern American politics amid global conversations, asking us all — why do we love democracy? And should we?

Conrad Ricamora and Kendyl Ito share the stage.

(© Joan Marcus)

The complete cast includes Billy Bustamante (Xue Xing standby), Jon Hoche (Tony Manero/Chief Justice/ensemble), Kendyl Ito (Jing/ensemble), Francis Jue (DHH), Austin Ku (Bobby Bob/Ju Ming), Raymond J. Lee (Randy Ray/VEEP/ensemble), Alyse Alan Louis (Zoe/Hillary), Jaygee Macapugay (Campaign Manager/ensemble), Daniel May (ensemble), Paul HeeSang Miller (ensemble), Kristen Faith Oei (ensemble), Geena Quintos (ensemble), Conrad Ricamora (Xue Xing), Trevor Salter (ensemble), Kyra Smith (ensemble), Emily Stillings (swing), Emily Trumble (Zoe/Hillary standby), and John Yi (swing).

Alyse Alan Louis plays Zoe/Hillary in Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang's new collaboration.

(© Joan Marcus)

A co-commission and co-production with Center Theatre Group, Tony nominee Leigh Silverman directs the production, with choreography by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton.

Alyse Alan Louis and Conrad Ricamora in a scene from Soft Power, running off-Broadway through November 10.

(© Joan Marcus)

Soft Power is playing in the Public's Newman Theater and will run through Sunday, November 10, with an official October 15 opening.