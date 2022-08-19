TheaterMania Logo
Home link

First Listen: The Original Cast Recording of A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet

The off-Broadway cast recording is available on all major streaming services today.

Ben Fankhauser, Bryonha Marie Parham, and Alex Wyse starred in Fankhauser and Wyse's A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, directed by Marshall Pailet, at the DR2 Theatre.
(© Matthew Murphy)

Time–Life Records has released the cast recording of Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser's A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet today. It is available on all major streaming services and digital music retailers. About a songwriting duo hired to compose a commercial jingle for a fading pop star, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet ran off-Broadway last fall. You can read TheaterMania's review here. You can also see a lyric video for the track "Say Hello" below:

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...