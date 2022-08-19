First Listen: The Original Cast Recording of A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet

Time–Life Records has released the cast recording of Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser's A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet today. It is available on all major streaming services and digital music retailers. About a songwriting duo hired to compose a commercial jingle for a fading pop star, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet ran off-Broadway last fall. You can read TheaterMania's review here. You can also see a lyric video for the track "Say Hello" below: