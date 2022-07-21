First Listen: "Belly Up to the Bar, Boys" from the Unsinkable Molly Brown Cast Album

Transport Group and Music Theatre International will release a studio recording of Meredith Willson's The Unsinkable Molly Brown on Friday, July 22. Here, we bring you a first listen to the big number "Belly Up to the Bar, Boys," led by star Beth Malone.

Transport Group's production originated in early 2020 and its run at Abrons Arts Center was curtailed by the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. This version featured a reworked book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan (from Richard Morris's original), music adaptation by Michael Rafter, and direction and choreography by Kathleen Marshall.

The album cast is led by Malone, alongside David Aron Damane, Whitney Bashor, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Alex Gibson, Paolo Montalban, Paula Leggett Chase, Lauryn Ciardullo, Karl Josef Co, Kaitlyn Davidson, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Gregg Goodbrod, Michael Halling, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Keven Quillon, and CoCo Smith.

The band is led by Joey Chancey, with Meg Zervoulis, Suzy Perelman, Joe Wallace, Micah Burgess, John Skinner, Justin Vance, Jami Dauber, Alex Jeun, and Barbara Merian. The album has orchestrations by Larry Hochman and additional orchestrations by Michael Starobin and Bruce Coughlin.