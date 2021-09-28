Faith Salie's Approval Junkie Sets New York Debut

Faith Salie's Approval Junkie, developed in collaboration with and directed by Amanda Watkins, will make its New York premiere at Audible Theater's Minetta Lane Theatre. The project returns after original rehearsals were postponed in March 2020.

Approval Junkie is described as follows: "From winning her high school beauty pageant, to picking the perfect outfit to wear to her divorce, Faith Salie is the ultimate approval seeker. A comedian and Emmy Award-winning journalist best known for her roles on NPR's Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me! and CBS Sunday Morning, Salie has adapted her story from her first book into the heartfelt (and disturbingly hilarious) one-woman show, Approval Junkie. Through her witty, candid, and sometimes heartbreaking recollections, Salie reflects on a lifetime of looking for validation in all the wrong places — and reveals how she finally won gold stars from her toughest critic…herself."

The production's creative team includes Jack Magaw (scenic design), Ivan Ingermann (costume design), Amanda Zieve (lighting design), Brandon Bush (sound design), and Alex Basco Koch (projection design).

Approval Junkie will begin performances Tuesday, November 16, and run for four weeks only, through Sunday, December 12. The show will additionally be recorded live as an Audible Original and released to a global audience.