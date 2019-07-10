Fairview Announces Final Extension

Fairview, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Jackie Sibblies Drury, directed by Sarah Benson, and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, has announced a final extension at Polonsky Shakespeare Center. The show's final performance will be on Sunday, August 11.

The show is described as follows: "The Frasier family is gearing up for Grandma's birthday, and Beverly needs this dinner to be perfect. Plus, the radio is on the fritz, her sister Jasmine is drinking, her husband Dayton isn't helping, her brother Tyrone might not show up at all, and her daughter Keisha is being a typical teenager. As Beverly's hostess-neurosis begins to get the better of her while her family acts like family, Keisha's adolescent malaise starts to seem like maybe it could be something else."

The cast of Fairview includes MaYaa Boateng (Keisha), Charles Browning (Dayton), Roslyn Ruff (Jasmine), Heather Alicia Simms (Beverly), Hannah Cabell (Suze), Natalia Payne (Bets), Jed Resnick (Mack), and Luke Robertson (Jimbo).

The Fairview creative team includes Mimi Lien (scenic design), Montana Levi Blanco (costume design), and Amith Chandrashaker (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design).