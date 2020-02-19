EXCLUSIVE: The Woman in Black Releases a Haunting New Trailer

The Woman in Black, now running at the McKittrick Hotel, has offered TheaterMania an exclusive first look at its brand-new, nightmare-inducing trailer. Take a look below.

In The Woman in Black, a grieving lawyer believes a curse has been cast over him and his family by the mysterious woman in black. In an attempt to exorcise the spirit, he engages a skeptical young actor to help him tell his story. His plan begins innocently enough, but as the border between reality and fantasy blur, the horror starts.

Based on Susan Hill's novel, the play is adapted for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt and directed by Robin Herford for a site-specific production that harks back to the show's earliest run more than 30 years ago, when it was staged in the theater bar at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough.