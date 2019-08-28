Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces 2019-20 Season

Ensemble Studio Theatre has announced two of the three productions of their 2019-20 season.

The season will begin with Catya McMullen's Georgia Mertching Is Dead, which will run October 2-27, with opening night set for October 10. The play is described as follows: "Gretchen, Emma and Whitney have been friends since they were teenagers. They've been sober since they were teenagers. They set off on a road trip south — with homemade female urination devices, too much pie, ill-advised sexual escapades — to celebrate and mourn a figure from their past." The production will be directed by Giovanna Sardelli, and the cast will include Quincy Dunn-Baker, Layla Khoshnoudi, Diana Oh, Claire Siebers, and JD Taylor. It will also feature scenic design by Alexis Distler, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by Cat Tate Starmer, and properties by Caitlyn Murphy.

The second announced production is Redwood, presented in collaboration with Radio Drama Network. The play is written by Brittany K. Allen, set to run April 15-May 10, 2020, with opening night set for April 23. The comedy is described as follows: "Meg and Drew are a young interracial couple, very much in love and moving in together. But when Meg's Uncle Stevie sets out to chart his ancestry online, he unwittingly discovers that Meg's family was owned by Drew's in the antebellum South. Surprise! Love and politics collide, and time bounces between the past and the present while Meg and Drew are forced to confront themselves, and their families, in a dark new light." Full cast and creative teams will be announced at a later date.

The season will also include a new mainstage show, to be produced in February 2020 in collaboration with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.