Dylan Baker Joins Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale in Medea

Tony and Emmy nominee Dylan Baker (Bernhardt/Hamlet) has joined the cast of Medea, Simon Stone's contemporary rewrite of Euripides' tragedy. The production will make its US premiere at the Harvey Theater at BAM Strong. Previews begin on January 12 with opening set for January 30. It is scheduled to run through February 23.

The production stars real-life couple Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale. She made her Broadway debut in You Can't Take It With You and earned an Emmy nomination for Damages. Cannavale is a two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee last seen in The Lifespan of a Fact.

Stone (Yerma) first staged his Medea at the International Theater Amsterdam (formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014.

Medea will be produced by the International Theater Amsterdam, BAM, and David Lan, who will serve as BAM's theater associate.