Off-Broadway's Playroom Theater Closes due to Pandemic

Veteran producer Eric Krebs has been forced to close his 62-seat off-Broadway space the Playroom Theater due to the ongoing economic crisis caused by Covid-19.

Playroom Theater, located at 151 W. 46th Street, opened in September 2011 and hosted showcases, auditions, readings, and, for five years, housed the The Tank theater company. Productions include That Physics Show, That Chemistry Show, Rules of Desire, The Bullpen, and The Castle.

"Little theaters are important engines that are the heart of performance for emerging artists in New York City. The loss of the Playroom will be a loss to this important part of the theater community. Unfortunately, with theaters closed for most of the year, and the impossibly high rents for space, the Playroom had come to its end," Krebs said in a statement.