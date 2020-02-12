Drift, Starring Joe Pantoliano, Meets the Press

The cast of the new play Drift met the press at their rehearsal studio on February 12. Written by William Francis Hoffman and directed by Bobby Moresco, the drama will run at New World Stages beginning February 27.

Set in the blue collar, urban landscape of the 1950s, "Drift is a hard-hitting new drama where secrets come to a head, difficult choices must be made, and devastating consequences must be faced." The production stars Emmy winner Joe Pantoliano (The Sopranos) with Patrick Brennan, Richard R. Henry, Alex Mickiewicz, and Griffin Osborne.

The creative team includes Edward T. Morris (scenic designer), Gina Ruiz (costume designer), Emily Clarkson (lighting designer), Sean Hagerty (sound designer), and Rolfe Kent (original composition).