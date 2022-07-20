Deirdre O'Connell to Star in Sarah Ruhl's Becky Nurse of Salem at LCT

Lincoln Center Theater has announced the upcoming production of Becky Nurse of Salem, a new play by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, and directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman. Previews will begin at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on October 27 ahead of an official November 21 opening.

The cast of Becky Nurse of Salem will feature Tina Benko (Nantucket Sleigh Ride), Candy Buckley (Scandalous), Alicia Crowder (Netflix's The Society), Tony winner Deirdre O'Connell (Dana H), Thomas Jay Ryan (In the Next Room, or the vibrator play), Julian Sanchez (Girls at Yale Rep), and Bernard White (The Who & The What).

The play is described as follows: "Becky Nurse of Salem, a dark contemporary comedy by Sarah Ruhl, follows Becky (O'Connell), a modern-day descendant of accused witch Rebecca Nurse in Salem. Becky, who works at the local witch museum, seems to be dogged by bad luck. Is it a curse from her past? Or her inability to navigate her present? Looking for love and redemption through spells, pills, and a bartender named Bob (White), Becky is a contemporary pilgrim for the Lock Her Up era. A play about the legacy of misogyny, witchcraft, and even Arthur Miller, Becky Nurse is a truth-teller for our times."

The production's creative team will include sets by Riccardo Hernandez, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Barbara Samuels, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Tal Yarden. Caroline Englander is the Stage Manager.