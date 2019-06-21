See Photos of David Cale in We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time

The Public Theater has released photos of its New York premiere production of We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time, running June 13-July 14 in the Anspacher Theater, with the official press opening set for June 27. Check out some of the photos below.

David Cale is the writer and star of We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time.

(© Joan Marcus)

Written and performed by David Cale, and featuring music cowritten with Matthew Dean Marsh, the musical memoir is directed by Robert Falls, in a coproduction with Goodman Theatre.

David Cale in We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time.

(© Joan Marcus)

The autobiographical show is described as follows: "Growing up, writer/performer David Cale escaped his parents' fraught marriage by singing in his bedroom and tending to birds in his backyard animal hospital. Lush songs, featuring a six-piece orchestra, and an intimate portrait of his mother unite in Cale's vivid musical memoir of hope, family, and transcendence."

David Cale in We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time.

(© Joan Marcus)

We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time features scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Paul Marlow, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, sound design by Mikhail Fiksel, and arrangements and music direction by Matthew Dean Marsh.