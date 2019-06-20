Dave Malloy Raising Funds for Octet Cast Album via Kickstarter

Signature Theatre and Dave Malloy have launched a Kickstarter to fund an original cast recording of his musical Octet, running through June 30.

The musical, written by three-time Tony Award nominee Malloy and directed by Annie Tippe, is described as follows: "Featuring a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry, Octet explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st century technology. It is the first musical Signature has produced since its founding in 1991." Octet is the first production in Malloy's Signature Residency, which will include three productions over the course of five years.

Adam Bashian, Kim Blanck, Starr Busby, Alex Gibson, Justin Gregory Lopez, J.D. Mollison, Margo Seibert, Kuhoo Verma, Jonathan Christopher, and Nicole Weiss star.

The creative team includes Or Matias (music supervision and music direction), Amy Rubin & Brittany Vasta (scenic design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Christopher Bowser (lighting design), and Hidenori Nakajo (sound design).

Click here to donate.