Cyrano, Starring Peter Dinklage, Releases Production Photos

The New Group has released production photos of its off-Broadway production of Cyrano, which opens on Thursday, November 7, and is set to run through December 22 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Check out some of the photos below.

Blake Jenner and Peter Dinklage star in Cyrano.

(© Monique Carboni)

Cyrano is adapted by Erica Schmidt from Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, with music by Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National, lyrics by Matt Berninger of The National and Carin Besser, and choreography by Jeff and Rick Kuperman.

Peter Dinklage and Jasmine Cephas Jones star in Cyrano at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

(© Monique Carboni)

Directed by Schmidt, the cast will feature Ritchie Coster (De Guiche), Josh A. Dawson (Le Bret), Peter Dinklage (Cyrano), Hillary Fisher (Orange Girl), Josh Franklin (Swing), Christopher Gurr (Jodelet), Blake Jenner (Christian), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Roxanne), Nehal Joshi (Ragueneau), Grace McLean (Chaperone Marie), Erika Olson (Ensemble / Swing), and Scott Stangland (Montgomery).

Josh A. Dawson, Ritchie Coster, Grace McLean, Peter Dinklage, Blake Jenner, and Jasmine Cephas Jones star in Cyrano, presented by the New Group.

(© Monique Carboni)

The production is described as follows: "A raw and transporting new version of the classic tale of unrequited love and ghostwritten letters, Cyrano tells the story of a proud man who, believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves for another. With a charged contemporary immediacy to the language, this adaptation by Erica Schmidt mines this enduring, human story for its deep vein of heartbroken yearning, with haunting and compelling music by members of the Grammy Award-winning band The National, and the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage in the title role."