Corbin Bleu Sings From New Off-Broadway Winnie the Pooh Musical

The Hundred Acre Wood is coming to the stage beginning October 21, with the debut of Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation at Theatre Row. Here's a montage of some of the production's fabulous puppets, alongside Corbin Bleu performing the theme song from The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

Based on the children's stories by A.A. Milne, the show tells an all-new tale set deep in the Hundred Acre Wood. It was developed by family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller, whose puppetry is on display in Paddington Gets in a Jam and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. It features songs by Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman, composers of the score to the 1977 feature film, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation is produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.