Classical Theatre of Harlem Returns to Live Production With Will Power's Seize the King

The cast is set for Classical Theatre of Harlem's outdoor premiere of Will Power's Seize The King, which will begin previews at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park on July 6th ahead of a July 9th official opening. Performances run through July 29.

A modern reinterpretation of Shakespeare's Richard III, Seize the King show Richard elbowing aside his adversaries in a mad dash to an empty throne. But even if someone manages to stop him, what is to ensure that a worse tyrant won't just rise in his place?

The production reunites R.J. Foster and Andrea Patterson, who portrayed Pentheus and Agave in CTH's 2019 production of The Bacchae. Additional cast members include Ro Boddie, Alisha Espinosa, and Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher). Carl Cofield directs, with choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher.

Attendance is free, but a ticket is required. You can reserve here.