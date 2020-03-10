Rodgers and Hart Musical Ten Cents a Dance Joins Classic Stage Company's 2020-21 Season

Classic Stage Company has announced the lineup of productions set for its 2020-21 season.

The season will open in the fall with a new production of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by CSC artistic director John Doyle.

Following in winter 2021 will be two internationally acclaimed plays in repertory: Athol Fugard, John Kani, and Winston Ntshona's The Island, set in the jail where Nelson Mandela spent the majority of his 27-year political imprisonment on Robben Island, off the coast of Cape Town; and Manuel Puig's Kiss of the Spider Woman, set in Buenos Aires in the 1970s and depicting the relationship between two prisoners, one jailed for his political beliefs, and the other for his sexuality.

Closing out the season in the spring will be the New York premiere of Ten Cents a Dance, a new musical crafted and directed by John Doyle, featuring music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Lorenz Hart. The production follows the love affair between a piano player and a taxi dancer and the story is told through six actor-musicians as an elegy on the power of memory and music. The musical had its US premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2011.