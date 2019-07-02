See Mitchell Jarvis, C.J. Eldred, and More in New Rock of Ages Production Photos

Rock of Ages has released production photos of its 10th-anniversary production, currently running at New World Stages for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 6. Check them out below.

Mitchell Jarvis and the company of Rock of Ages at New World Stages.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Written by Chris D'Arienzo, Rock of Ages follows Drew, a young rocker with the dream of receiving his big break, and Sherri, the small-town girl with whom he falls in love while working at a legendary Hollywood rock club facing its imminent destruction. The score comprises hits by Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, and more. The production is staged by original director Kristin Hanggi and choreographed by Kelly Devine.

C.J. Eldred and Kirsten Scott star in Rock of Ages.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Original cast member Mitchell Jarvis heads the company as Lonny, alongside by C.J. Eldred as Drew, Kirsten Scott as Sherrie, original cast member Katie Webber as Waitress no. 1, P.J. Griffith as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban as Dennis, Dane Biren as Franz, Tiffany Engen as Regina, Tom Galantich as Hertz, and Jeannette Bayardelle as Justice and Mother. Rounding out the ensemble are Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Leah Reed, Michael Mahany, Mekhai Lee, Kevin Michael Raponey, Justin Colombo, and Autumn Guzzardi.