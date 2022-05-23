Celtic Illusion to Have Summer Run at New World Stages

Celtic Illusion, a modern Irish dance and magic stage show created, choreographed, and starring Anthony Street, has announced plans to open at New World Stages this summer. Performances will begin June 30 ahead of a July 10 opening and will run in a limited engagement through September 11.

Fusing contemporary Irish Dance with magic and grand illusions, Celtic Illusion features a cast of champion and internationally acclaimed dancers, including performers from both Riverdance and Lord of the Dance. Celtic Illusion is led by Australia's Anthony Street, the first Australian to perform leading roles in Michael Flatley's widely-acclaimed Lord of the Dance, including the very role that Michael Flatley originally performed himself.

The production features a new soundtrack composed by a team including Angela Little (co-composer of Baz Luhrmann's film Australia), Steve Skinner (arranger and producer for artists such as Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, and the Broadway musical Rent), and Michael Londra (Emmy-nominated singer and producer).

Since its premiere in 2011, Celtic Illusion has played to sold-out audiences across Australia, Canada, and the US.