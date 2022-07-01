Casting Set for Primary Stages's On That Day in Amsterdam by Clarence Coo

Primary Stages has announced casting for On That Day in Amsterdam, written by Clarence Coo and directed by Zi Alikhan. The production will run at 59E59 July 23-September 4.

The production will feature Waseem Alzer, Brandon Mendez Homer, Glenn Morizio, Liz Ramos, and Jonathan Raviv. It will have scenic design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Cha See, sound design by Fan Zhang, and projection design by Nick Hussong. Jesse Kovarsky is the movement director.

Coo's play is set the morning after a one-night stand, when a refugee from the Middle East wakes up next to an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city.