Katori Hall's The Hot Wing King Announces Cast

Signature Theatre has announced casting for Katori Hall's The Hot Wing King directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. The production runs February 11-March 22 at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

The cast features Sheldon Best (Isom), Cecil Blutcher (Everett "EJ"), Korey Jackson (Dwayne), Toussaint Jeanlouis (Cordell), Eric B. Robinson Jr. (TJ), and Nicco Annan (Big Charles).

The creative team for is Michael Carnahan (scenic designer), Emilio Sosa (costume designer), Alan C. Edwards (lighting designer), and Luqman Brown and Robert Kaplowitz (sound designers).

The Hot Wing King is described as follows: "Ready, set, fry! It's time for the annual "Hot Wang Festival" in Memphis, Tennessee, and Cordell Crutchfield knows he has the wings that'll make him king. Supported by his beau Dwayne and their culinary clique, The New Wing Order, Cordell is marinating and firing up his frying pan in a bid to reclaim the crispy crown. When Dwayne takes in his troubled nephew however, it becomes a recipe for disaster. Suddenly, a first place trophy isn't the only thing Cordell risks losing."