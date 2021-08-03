Complete Casting Announced for Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh

Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey and Thom Sesma will appear in the off-Broadway debut of Rajiv Joseph's Letters of Suresh, which is set to begin previews at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater on September 14 ahead of an official opening on October 4. Tickets are on sale through October 24.

As described by a press statement, the play, "reveals intimate mysteries through a series of letters between strangers, friends, daughters, and lovers — many with little in common but a hunger for human connection. ​Sending their hopes and dreams across oceans and years, they seek peace in one another while dreaming of a city once consumed by the scourge of war."

Letters of Suresh is a companion piece to Joseph's 2008 play Animals Out of Paper, which featured Overbey as an origami master mentoring a troubled young student named Suresh. Joseph is also the author of Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo and the reality-bending drama Describe the Night.

Letters of Suresh includes scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Amy Clark, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design and original music by Charles Coes & Nathan A. Roberts, and projection design by Shawn Duan. May Adrales directs.

To be permitted to enter any Second Stage Theater venue this fall, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO-authorized vaccine. Details can be found here.