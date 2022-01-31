World Premiere of Peter Gil-Sheridan's This Space Between Us Announces Cast

Keen Company has announced complete casting for the world premiere of Peter Gil-Sheridan's This Space Between Us, which is set to begin performances at Theatre Row on February 22 ahead of an official opening night on March 9. Performances are scheduled through April 30.

A press release describes the new comedy this way: "Nobody understands why Jamie wants to leave his cushy law office to work for a non-profit. His best friend is confused, his boyfriend is concerned, and his conservative Cuban-American family are sure they know what's best. As Jamie announces his plans to serve those less fortunate, one shocking afternoon at the racetrack sparks unexpected and irreversible consequences for them all. This intergenerational comedy follows a raucous attempt to reach for something more without leaving the people you love behind."

Ryan Garbayo (The Government Inspector) will star as Jamie. He is joined by Glynis Bell (The Ferryman), Alex Chester (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! ), Joyce Cohen (Women Without Men), Tommy Heleringer (O, Earth), and Anthony Ruiz (Implications of Cohabitation). Keen Company artistic director Jonathan Silverstein directs the production.

The design team will include Steven Kemp (scenic), Rodrigo Muñoz (costumes), Daisy Long (lighting), Luqman Brown (sound), and Addison Heeren (props).