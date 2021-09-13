Candace Bushnell's Is There Still Sex in the City? to Run Off-Broadway

[[image:151786|hash=sYYvNyrWHvl3R9w|position=center|caption=Candace Bushnell in Is There Still Sex in the City?

Candace Bushnell]]

Is There Still Sex in the City?, a new solo play from Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell, will have its off-Broadway debut beginning November 13 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Directed by Lorin Latarro, the production will run for 12 weeks and open on December 7.

Bushnell's new show opened earlier this year at the Bucks County Playhouse. In it, she recounts her arrival in New York City with $20 in her pocket, how she created Sex and the City (the inspiration for the beloved TV show), and what it's like to be single again in her 50s.

Is There Still Sex in the City? is produced by Marc Johnston, Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, and Josh Fiedler.