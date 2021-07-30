Bryonha Marie Parham to Star in New Musical A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet

Bryonha Marie Parham will lead the cast of the musical A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, making its world premiere at the DR2 Theatre September 17-November 24. Opening night is scheduled for September 27. Marshall Pailet will direct.

Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Wyse and Fankhauser, both of whom will join Parham in the cast, the musical is described as follows: "Two nobodies dream of writing one hit song for everybody, but their day job composing jingles for commercials isn't the big break they hoped. That is, until they're plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet (if destiny had a child, it would be her) and she wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes... and her new perfume. They're so close to the big-time they can smell it, but following your passion doesn't always lead where you expect. Making a hit song can be a shit-show."

The creative team also includes Wilson Chin (scenic design), Sarita Fellows (costume design), Aja M. Jackson (lighting design), Twi McCallum (sound design), Emily Marshall (music director), and Katie Kennedy (production stage manager).

For tickets and more information, click here.