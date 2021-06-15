Blue Man Group Announces Off-Broadway Return Date

Blue Man Group will resume its longstanding off-Broadway run at the Astor Place Theatre beginning Friday, September 3.

The live show, featuring three bald and blue men, debuted at the Astor Place Theatre in 1991 and has since become a global phenomenon. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments, and state-of-the-art technology, and encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner and outer child in order to see the world through a new perspective.

Blue Man Group has been seen by more than 35 million people worldwide, and is currently owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

Tickets for the show are back on sale as of today.