Blindness to End Its Run at the Daryl Roth Theatre on July 25

Blindness, the immersive audiovisual experience from London's Donmar Warehouse, will end its run at the Daryl Roth Theatre on July 25. Performances had previously been listed through September 5.

Based on José Saramago's novel, Blindness is about an epidemic of a mysterious sickness that blinds its victims to all but a white blur. The earliest patients attempt to maintain dignity under the squalid conditions of a forced quarantine, but as the disease spreads through the outside world, things begin to break down.

With a script by Simon Stephens and direction by Walter Meierjohann, the play brings audiences into the action through cutting-edge binaural sound design and dynamic lighting. As part of a series of Covid safety measures, there are no live actors.

Blindness was the first among a handful of off-Broadway productions to invite live audiences back to the theater as pandemic lockdown measures eased earlier this year. The TheaterMania review describes Blindness as, "the ideal play to guide us out of the darkness of the past year."