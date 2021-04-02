Blindness to Begin Performances at Daryl Roth Theatre Today

The socially distanced Donmar Warehouse production of Simon Stephens's Blindness, adapted from the novel by Nobel laureate José Saramago, will begin performances today, April 2, at the Daryl Roth Theatre. One of the first performing arts events to open in New York City since last year's theater shutdown, Blindness will officially open on Tuesday, April 6.

As of today, New York State will allow arts, entertainment, and events venues to operate at 33 percent capacity with a cap of 100 for indoor venues and 200 for outdoor. Masks and social distancing are required.

Blindness stars the voice of Juliet Stevenson and tells the story of a world changed forever by a global pandemic. The production, which opened in London in August, is directed by Walter Meierjohann and has immersive binaural sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, and lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun. The creative team also includes Markus Potter (US associate director), Chris Cronin (US associate sound designer), Gina Scherr (US associate lighting designer), Professor Hannah Thompson (UK production consultant), and Sara Aniqah Malik (UK resident assistant director).

Just as it was presented at the Donmar, attendees in New York will hear the narrative unfolding around them through binaural headphone technology while surrounded by immersive lighting and atmospheric design and experience together, safely, the importance of community in our present moment and a reminder of the hopeful end that lies ahead.

In accordance with New York State's recently released guidelines for arts and entertainment venues, all tickets will be sold in pairs at the comparable price of a single off-Broadway ticket. This enables a single person to purchase a pod to themselves or two people in a "social bubble" to attend and be seated together. Each two-seat "pod" will be socially distanced six feet away from other pods. Tickets will be sold to 86 attendees per showing, with multiple showing times spaced throughout the day to allow ample time in between for venue sanitization.

A full list of health and safety protocols can be found here.

