Beth Malone and More Preview The Unsinkable Molly Brown

The cast of Transport Group's revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, starring Beth Malone and running February 8-March 22 at Abrons Arts Center, met the press on January 29. Kathleen Marshall directs and choreographs.

Beth Malone and the cast of The Unsinkable Molly Brown in rehearsal.

(© David Gordon)

Malone takes on the title role, alongside David Aron Damane as JJ, Whitney Bashor as Julia, Omar Lopez-Cepero as Vincenzo, Alex Gibson as Erich, and Paolo Montalban as Arthur. Rounding out the cast are Karl Josef Co, Kaitlyn Davidson, Tyrone Davis Jr., Gregg Goodbrod, Michael Halling, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Kate Marilley, Shina Ann Morris, Keven Quillon, and CoCo Smith.

David Aron Damane and Beth Malone play JJ and Molly.

(© David Gordon)

Meredith Willson and Richard Morris's musical is adapted by Dick Scanlan, with music adaptation by Michael Rafter. Scenic design is by Brett Banakis, costume design is by Sky Switser, gowns for Beth Malone are by Paul Tazewell, lighting design is by Peter Kaczorowski, sound design is by Walter Trarbach, and music direction is by Joey Chancey.

The cast of The Unsinkable Molly Brown in rehearsal.

(© David Gordon)

The Unsinkable Molly Brown tells the rags-to-riches story of Margaret "Molly" Brown, a turn-of-the-century hero of the underdog, champion of women's rights, fighter for labor rights, advocate of immigration reform — and, most famously, survivor of the Titanic disaster. A love story about a woman who rejected the notion that it's a man's world, this new Molly Brown portrays Molly as she really was — vibrant, progressive, modern.