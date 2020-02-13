Bedlam to Present Return Engagement of The Crucible

Bedlam will remount its production of Arthur Miller's The Crucible, March 27-April 6 at the Connelly Theater, where it ran last fall.

The production will feature Alan Altschuler (Frances Nurse), Shirine Babb (Rebecca Nurse, Tituba, Mercy Lewis), Rajesh Bose (Giles Corey), Truett Felt (Abigail), Eliza Fichter (Ann Putnam, Susanna Walcott, Sarah Good), Caroline Grogan (Mary Warren) David Keohane (Thomas Putnam, Hathorne, Herrick), Susannah Millonzi (Elizabeth, Betty), Galen Molk (Cheever), Ryan Quinn (Proctor), Randolph Curtis Rand (Parris), John Terry (Danforth) and Eric Tucker (Hale).

Directed by Eric Tucker, Arthur Miller's The Crucible has scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, and lighting design by Les Dickert,