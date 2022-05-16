Barry Manilow's Harmony to Record Cast Album

Harmony: A New Musical, a National Yiddish Folksbiene production that recently concluded its run at the Museum of Jewish Heritage, has announced plans to record a cast album. The musical's composer, pop icon Barry Manilow, will produce the album along with co-producer Lawrence Manchester. Jill Dell'Abate is the Production Manager.

Harmony is written by Manilow and his longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman, and the musical's New York premiere was directed by Tony-winning choreographer Warren Carlyle (The Music Man). Harmony tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six talented young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history.

Chip Zien led the cast as Rabbi alongside the six Comedian Harmonists: Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey. Also featured in the cast were Sierra Boggess, Jessie Davidson, and Ana Hoffman, as well as ensemble members Elise Frances Daniells, Zak Edwards, Abby Goldfarb, Eddie Grey, Shayne Kennon, Kolby Kindle, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Tori Palin, Barrett Riggins, Kayleen Seidl, Andrew O'Shanick, Dan Teixeira, Nancy Ticotin, and Kate Wesler.

Harmony is currently nominated for eight Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and Outstanding Actor in a Musical (Chip Zien).