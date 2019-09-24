Assassins Revival to Star Steven Pasquale, Will Swenson, Brandon Uranowitz, and More

Judy Kuhn, Steven Pasquale, Will Swenson, Wesley Taylor, and Brandon Uranowitz will star in Classic Stage Company's upcoming revival of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, directed by John Doyle.

Kuhn will play Sara Jane Moore, Pasquale will play John Wilkes Booth, Swenson will play Charles Guiteau, Taylor will play Giuseppe Zangara, and Uranowitz will play Leon Czolgosz. Additional casting is still to be announced.

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. The show will run April-June 2020, in time for Sondheim's 90th birthday festivities.