Assassins Announces Dates and Information for Current Ticket Holders

Classic Stage Company has announced that John Doyle's highly anticipated staging of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins will run November 2 through January 8, 2022, and will officially open on November 14. On Tuesday, September 14, current ticket holders can rebook their seats. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on October 5.

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the presidents of the United States.

The star-studded production features Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley Jr.; Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck; four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara; three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey as members of the ensemble.

The creative team includes John Doyle (direction and set Design), Ann Hould-Ward (costume design), Jane Cox and Tess James (lighting design), Matt Stine (sound design), Steve Channon (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (wig design), Greg Jarrett (music supervisor and orchestrations), Telsey + Company (casting), Bernita Robinson (production stage manager), and Hollace Jeffords (assistant stage manager).

