Arielle Jacobs to Star in New Musical Between the Lines

Initial casting has been announced for the new off-Broadway musical Between the Lines, beginning performances June 14 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Directed by two-time Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Paul McGill (The Legend of Georgia McBride), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas), and music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Apple TV 's Central Park).

The production will star Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Jake David Smith (Frozen), Vicki Lewis (Anastasia), Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Pierre Marais (Aladdin), John Rapson (Les Misérables), and Julia Murney (Wicked).

Based on the book by Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer, Between the Lines is described as follows: "An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah (Jacobs) seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive."

The creative team for Between the Lines additionally includes scenic design by Tony nominee Tobin Ost, costume design by two-time Tony winner Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Drama Desk nominee Jason Lyons, sound design by Ken Travis, projection design by Daniel Brodie, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk nominee J. Jared Janas, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony nominee Gregory Rassen, and music direction by Daniel Green.

Additional casting will be announced shortly.